Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Shares Down 1% - What's Next?

Shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA - Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 45,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 120,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Get LPA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPA. Btg Pactual set a $7.50 target price on shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPA

Logistic Properties of the Americas Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $97.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. Logistic Properties of the Americas had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 1.08%. Equities analysts expect that Logistic Properties of the Americas will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logistic Properties of the Americas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Logistic Properties of the Americas by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Logistic Properties of the Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Logistic Properties of the Americas by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logistic Properties of the Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company's stock.

Logistic Properties of the Americas Company Profile

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSE American: LPA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development, and management of Class A industrial properties across the Americas. The company's portfolio comprises modern logistics and distribution facilities strategically located in key markets throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. By targeting high-barrier-to-entry locations, Logistic Properties of the Americas aims to support growing demand from e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and third-party logistics providers.

Founded in 2020, the company launched its initial public offering in late 2020 and is overseen by a management team with deep experience in industrial real estate and supply chain operations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Logistic Properties of the Americas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Logistic Properties of the Americas wasn't on the list.

While Logistic Properties of the Americas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here