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London Security (LON:LSC) Stock Price Up 5.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
London Security logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock price rose 5.1% to GBX 3,100 on Thursday, but trading was extremely light with only 33 shares changing hands — an 87% drop from average volume.
  • The company has a market cap of £380.06m, a P/E of 18.33 and low volatility (beta 0.33); the shares are trading above both the 50‑day (GBX 2,605.60) and 200‑day (GBX 2,878.27) moving averages, while liquidity ratios are strong but debt-to-equity is high at 5.00.
  • London Security manufactures, sells and maintains fire protection and intruder alarm equipment across multiple European countries under brands including Nu‑Swift, Ansul, Total, Premier and Master.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

London Security plc (LON:LSC - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,100 and last traded at GBX 3,100. 33 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,950.

London Security Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £380.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,605.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,878.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

About London Security

(Get Free Report)

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services. The company offers its products under the Nu-Swift, Ansul, Total, Premier, and Master brands to companies, governments, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as London Securities plc and changed its name to London Security plc in 2003.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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