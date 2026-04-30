London Security (LON:LSC) Stock Price Up 5.1% - Here's What Happened

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London Security Stock Performance

London Security plc ( LON:LSC Get Free Report )'s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,100 and last traded at GBX 3,100. 33 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,950.

The company has a market capitalization of £380.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,605.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,878.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services. The company offers its products under the Nu-Swift, Ansul, Total, Premier, and Master brands to companies, governments, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as London Securities plc and changed its name to London Security plc in 2003.

Further Reading

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