London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £121.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £136 to £137 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a £110 price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £119 to £110 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

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London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 8,846 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,684 and a 1 year high of £109.85. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,976.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,749.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a current ratio of 229.64 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

London Stock Exchange Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About London Stock Exchange Group

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain. With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world's financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle. LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

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