LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.20.

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Several research firms have issued reports on LMP. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 282 to GBX 252 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

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LondonMetric Property Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 196.20 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 175.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 216.20. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.13.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 16.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £464.60 million for the quarter. LondonMetric Property had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 6.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LondonMetric Property will post 13.7260274 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

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