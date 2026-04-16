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LondonMetric Property's (LMP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
LondonMetric Property logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital reiterated a "Buy" rating on LondonMetric Property (LMP) in a research note, with the stock opening at GBX 197.60 on the day of the report.
  • Analyst consensus shows five Buy ratings and one Hold, a consensus target price of GBX 233.20, while Goldman Sachs cut its target to GBX 190 (Neutral) and Berenberg raised its target to GBX 282 (Buy).
  • Key fundamentals: market cap £4.61 billion, P/E 13.26, debt-to-equity 60.64, 1-year range GBX 175.30–216.20, and 50/200-day moving averages around GBX 197/193.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 210 to GBX 190 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 269 to GBX 282 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 233.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMP

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 197.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 175.30 and a 1 year high of GBX 216.20. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.94.

About LondonMetric Property

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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