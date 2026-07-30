LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.45, FiscalAI reports. LPL Financial had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from LPL Financial's conference call:

LPL reported strong Q2 results, with total client assets rising 10% sequentially to $2.6 trillion , organic net new assets of $23 billion, adjusted pre-tax margin of 39.3%, and record adjusted EPS of $5.84.

LPL reported strong Q2 results, with total client assets rising 10% sequentially to , organic net new assets of $23 billion, adjusted pre-tax margin of 39.3%, and record adjusted EPS of $5.84. Recruiting momentum improved, with $25 billion of recruited assets and a record pipeline. Management expects advisor movement and recruiting capacity to normalize in the second half and remains confident in sustaining mid- to high-single-digit organic growth over time.

Recruiting momentum improved, with $25 billion of recruited assets and a record pipeline. Management expects advisor movement and recruiting capacity to normalize in the second half and remains confident in sustaining mid- to high-single-digit organic growth over time. The Commonwealth integration remains on track for advisor onboarding in Q4, with estimated fully integrated run-rate EBITDA of approximately $435 million. Current asset retention is in the mid-80% range versus a 90% target, leaving execution and retention as important risks.

The Commonwealth integration remains on track for advisor onboarding in Q4, with estimated fully integrated run-rate EBITDA of approximately $435 million. Current asset retention is in the mid-80% range versus a 90% target, leaving execution and retention as important risks. Expense discipline continued to improve operating leverage, prompting LPL to lower its 2026 Core G&A outlook to $2.140 billion-$2.165 billion . Management also cited ongoing automation, AI, and technology investments as sources of future efficiency and advisor productivity gains.

Expense discipline continued to improve operating leverage, prompting LPL to lower its 2026 Core G&A outlook to . Management also cited ongoing automation, AI, and technology investments as sources of future efficiency and advisor productivity gains. LPL accelerated Q2 share repurchases to $309 million amid weakness in its stock and received a new $2.5 billion buyback authorization, including $300 million planned for Q3.

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LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $339.17. 869,566 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.01. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $260.15 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

More LPL Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting LPL Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Adjusted EPS was $5.84 versus the $5.39 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $5.19 billion, above the $5.04 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS increased 29% year over year, and revenue rose 35.2%. LPL Financial Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted EPS was $5.84 versus the $5.39 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $5.19 billion, above the $5.04 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS increased 29% year over year, and revenue rose 35.2%. Positive Sentiment: Strong business momentum continued: Total client assets grew 34% to $2.6 trillion, advisory assets climbed 46% to $1.5 trillion, and organic net new assets represented 4% annualized growth. Recruited assets rose 35% year over year to $25 billion. LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Total client assets grew 34% to $2.6 trillion, advisory assets climbed 46% to $1.5 trillion, and organic net new assets represented 4% annualized growth. Recruited assets rose 35% year over year to $25 billion. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and cost outlook improved: LPL repurchased $309 million of stock in the quarter, plans roughly $300 million of additional repurchases in the third quarter, and received a $2.5 billion increase to its buyback authorization. Management also lowered its 2026 Core G&A outlook to $2.14 billion-$2.165 billion. A quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share was declared. LPL Financial Second Quarter Results

LPL repurchased $309 million of stock in the quarter, plans roughly $300 million of additional repurchases in the third quarter, and received a $2.5 billion increase to its buyback authorization. Management also lowered its 2026 Core G&A outlook to $2.14 billion-$2.165 billion. A quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share was declared. Positive Sentiment: Expansion through acquisitions and recruiting: LPL remains on track to convert Commonwealth Financial Network in the fourth quarter, with estimated run-rate EBITDA increasing to $435 million. It also completed the Mariner Advisor Network acquisition and added Sunny Day Financial, which reported approximately $150 million in client assets. LPL Welcomes Sunny Day Financial

LPL remains on track to convert Commonwealth Financial Network in the fourth quarter, with estimated run-rate EBITDA increasing to $435 million. It also completed the Mariner Advisor Network acquisition and added Sunny Day Financial, which reported approximately $150 million in client assets. Neutral Sentiment: Client cash balances declined sequentially to $57 billion, although they remained above year-ago levels. The Commonwealth conversion also carries execution risk despite management’s expectation of approximately 90% asset retention.

Client cash balances declined sequentially to $57 billion, although they remained above year-ago levels. The Commonwealth conversion also carries execution risk despite management’s expectation of approximately 90% asset retention. Negative Sentiment: Reported net income was $379 million, or $4.74 diluted EPS, below adjusted EPS because of adjustments. Separately, recent insider-trading data showed company insiders reported sales and no purchases over the past six months, which may temper investor sentiment.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $412.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $374.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $397.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,962,990. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graney & King LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

Further Reading

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