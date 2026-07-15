Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.3333.

LXU has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Lsb Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings raised Lsb Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lsb Industries and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Lsb Industries alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on LXU

Lsb Industries Stock Down 0.7%

LXU stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Lsb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Lsb Industries had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 7.16%.The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lsb Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kristy Carver sold 9,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $118,278.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,455.76. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn F. White sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 202,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,389,370.20. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lsb Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lsb Industries by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 90.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Lsb Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lsb Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lsb Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lsb Industries wasn't on the list.

While Lsb Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here