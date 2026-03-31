Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Here's Why

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.9050. 1,170,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,184,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Lsb Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lsb Industries from $9.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Lsb Industries from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lsb Industries

Lsb Industries Trading Down 5.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $165.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry H. Golsen sold 118,953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $1,093,178.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 96,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $889,343.87. This represents a 55.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cheryl Maguire sold 7,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 200,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,190. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,647. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lsb Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lsb Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,916 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lsb Industries during the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,493 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,804 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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