LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYTS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LSI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of LSI Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get LSI Industries alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on LYTS

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 136,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $3,317,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,165.52. This represents a 44.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Caneris sold 109,226 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $2,653,099.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,573,749.10. This represents a 62.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,173 shares of company stock worth $6,220,368. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,165 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of LYTS opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.53. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LYTS is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LSI Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LSI Industries wasn't on the list.

While LSI Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here