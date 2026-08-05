LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20, Zacks reports. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company had revenue of $98.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.760-2.780 EPS.

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LTC Properties Trading Up 0.8%

LTC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 457,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,526. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.56.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. LTC Properties's payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on LTC Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,125 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $123,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,058.44. The trade was a 7.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $347,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 46,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,983.20. This represents a 27.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in LTC Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,702 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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