LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.760-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.60.

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LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. 457,048 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,302. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $98.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.01 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. Analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. LTC Properties's payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LTC Properties news, EVP David M. Boitano purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 46,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,604,983.20. This represents a 27.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $123,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,494,058.44. This represents a 7.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,946 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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