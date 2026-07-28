Lucid Group (LCID) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($2.3375) per share and revenue of $405.0040 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

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Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,018,841. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 59.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,165 shares of the company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,510 shares of the company's stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Lucid Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Lucid shares are drawing attention ahead of earnings developments across the electric-vehicle sector, which could increase volatility and influence expectations for demand, production and cash usage. Lucid Group stirs as electric names face the earnings glare

Lucid shares are drawing attention ahead of earnings developments across the electric-vehicle sector, which could increase volatility and influence expectations for demand, production and cash usage. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Faruqi & Faruqi, Kaplan Fox, Frank R. Cruz, Rosen and Berger Montague, reminded investors of the July 28, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a federal securities class action against Lucid and certain officers. The case covers investors who purchased Lucid securities from February 25 through April 13, 2026 and alleges violations of federal securities laws; the allegations have not been proven. Repeated legal notices raise headline, litigation-cost and reputational risks for LCID. Faruqi class action deadline notice

Several law firms, including Faruqi & Faruqi, Kaplan Fox, Frank R. Cruz, Rosen and Berger Montague, reminded investors of the July 28, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a federal securities class action against Lucid and certain officers. The case covers investors who purchased Lucid securities from February 25 through April 13, 2026 and alleges violations of federal securities laws; the allegations have not been proven. Repeated legal notices raise headline, litigation-cost and reputational risks for LCID. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of investor-law-firm announcements does not represent a new operating improvement or financial catalyst for Lucid. It reinforces uncertainty around the company’s disclosures during the class period and may keep pressure on a stock already trading below its 200-day moving average. Bronstein class action announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Benchmark cut Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.56.

View Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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