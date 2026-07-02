Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 8.3% - Should You Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 14,287,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 12,358,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark downgraded Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $6.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCID

Lucid Group Trading Down 8.3%

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1,574.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

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