Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 8.3% - Should You Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 14,287,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 12,358,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.
More Lucid Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lucid said it produced 4,774 vehicles and delivered 3,953 vehicles in Q2, while also outlining steps to simplify its organization and improve execution. The company’s restructuring and leadership appointments are aimed at cutting complexity and supporting profitability. Lucid Announces Q2 Production and Deliveries, Leadership Actions to Improve Execution
- Neutral Sentiment: Lucid appointed Alexander De Bock as its new CFO as part of a broader executive overhaul. Investors may view the management changes as either a stabilizing reset or a sign of continued internal turbulence. Lucid names new CFO in latest executive shakeup, misses quarterly delivery estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reiterated that investors who bought Lucid shares between February 25 and April 13 may seek to lead a securities fraud class action, with a July 28 deadline. These notices add legal overhang, though they do not by themselves determine liability. LCID FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL...
- Neutral Sentiment: Other firms, including Pomerantz, Berger Montague, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, and Kaplan Fox, also circulated class action notices tied to the same alleged investor harm and deadline, keeping litigation concerns in focus. LUCID GROUP, INC. INVESTORS WITH LOSSES HAVE UNTIL JULY 28, 2026...
- Negative Sentiment: TechCrunch reported that Lucid’s CFO is leaving amid the company’s restructuring, reinforcing concerns about leadership instability at a time when the EV maker is already trying to cut costs and improve execution. Lucid Motors' CFO is out as its new CEO continues leadership shakeup
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier reports highlighted an 18% reduction in Lucid’s U.S. workforce and removal of the COO role, signaling a deeper restructuring that can weigh on sentiment even if it helps reduce costs. Lucid Group (LCID) Cuts 18% Of Jobs And Removes COO In Major Restructure
- Negative Sentiment: Investor commentary and analysis pieces also continued to frame Lucid as a high-risk name, with some warning about valuation and possible bankruptcy risk, adding to the bearish narrative around the stock. A Big Red Flag for Lucid -- Is it Speeding Toward Bankruptcy?
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark downgraded Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $6.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LCID
Lucid Group Trading Down 8.3%
The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.
Institutional Trading of Lucid Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1,574.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lucid Group Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.
The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Lucid Group, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lucid Group wasn't on the list.
While Lucid Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.