Go Pro
→ The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 8.3% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 2, 2026
Lucid Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lucid Group shares fell 8.3% on Thursday, trading as low as $5.97 after closing at $6.63 the previous session, with volume above average at about 14.3 million shares.
  • The company reported Q2 production of 4,774 vehicles and deliveries of 3,953, while also pushing a restructuring aimed at simplifying operations and improving profitability. However, recent leadership changes, including a new CFO, have added to concerns about execution and stability.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with multiple firms lowering price targets or downgrading the stock and MarketBeat showing an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.67.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group.

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 14,287,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 12,358,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

More Lucid Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark downgraded Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $6.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCID

Lucid Group Trading Down 8.3%

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1,574.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lucid Group Right Now?

Before you consider Lucid Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lucid Group wasn't on the list.

While Lucid Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
By Thomas Hughes | June 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
By Ryan Hasson | June 26, 2026
tc pixel
Gold to $4,900—Here’s the Real Play
Gold to $4,900—Here’s the Real Play
From Investors Alley (Ad)
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
By Bridget Bennett | June 29, 2026
JPMorgan Stands by Sky-High Broadcom Target as Shares Slide
JPMorgan Stands by Sky-High Broadcom Target as Shares Slide
By Leo Miller | June 29, 2026

Recent Videos

The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren‘t Ready.
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren't Ready.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You‘ll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won‘t Last)
You'll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won't Last)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines