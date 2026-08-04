Lucid Group Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Lucid Group NASDAQ: LCID outlined a broad operational reset during its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, with newly appointed CEO Silvio Napoli saying the electric-vehicle maker is targeting approximately $1.4 billion in cash-flow improvements this year while reducing production, lowering inventory and addressing customer-service and quality concerns.

Napoli, speaking on his first quarterly call as CEO, said Lucid has “not executed consistently,” citing missed commitments, product launches before vehicles were ready, insufficient service investment, slow responses to quality issues and organizational complexity. He said the company’s turnaround will focus on three areas: cash and cost; customer and quality; and culture and team.

Get Lucid Group alerts: Sign Up

“Potential is not performance, and effort is not the same as results,” Napoli said, adding that the company aims to rebuild trust with customers, employees, suppliers and investors through more disciplined execution.

Second-Quarter Results and Liquidity

Lucid produced 4,774 vehicles in the second quarter, down 13% from 5,500 in the first quarter but up 24% from a year earlier. The company said the quarterly production reduction was deliberate, intended to better align output with near-term demand, reduce inventory and preserve liquidity.

Deliveries rose to 3,953 vehicles, up 28% sequentially and 19% from the prior-year quarter. Chief Financial Officer Taoufiq Boussaid said the Lucid Gravity accounted for the majority of deliveries, while deliveries in the Middle East improved. Lucid also continues to operate under its existing agreement with the Saudi government, which has committed to purchase more than 4,000 vehicles during 2026 and annually through 2032, subject to the agreement’s terms.

Revenue reached approximately $405 million, rising 44% from the first quarter and 56% from the year-earlier period. The increase reflected higher deliveries, improved product mix, a 3.7% sequential increase in average selling price and $25 million in higher regulatory-credit sales revenue.

Lucid reported a gross margin of negative 105%, compared with negative 110% in the first quarter. The result included a $300 million impairment charge tied to inventory optimization actions, which reduced gross margin by 74 percentage points. The company said the charge reflected a reassessment of inventory carrying values and expected demand.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $901 million, compared with negative $781 million in the prior quarter. Free cash flow was negative $1.476 billion, driven in part by working capital, including finished Gravity inventory built ahead of deliveries and lower accounts-receivable collections.

As of June 30, Lucid had $3 billion in total liquidity, consisting of $800 million in cash and investments and $2.2 billion of available borrowing capacity. After the quarter ended, the company drew an additional $800 million under its delayed-draw term loan facility. Lucid said it expects its liquidity runway to extend well into 2027, supported by its savings initiatives.

Cost Cuts, Production Changes and Inventory Plan

Napoli said Lucid reduced its U.S. workforce by one-fifth during his first month as CEO and eliminated the second shift at its Arizona factory. The two actions are expected to generate $115 million in projected annualized savings.

The company has identified roughly $1.4 billion of cash-flow improvements in 2026 across operating expenses, capital expenditures and working capital. Boussaid clarified during the question-and-answer session that the $1.4 billion represents expected savings during 2026 rather than solely an annualized run rate. Some actions will be structural, while others include the timing or deferral of spending.

Lucid intends to return inventory to a normalized level by year-end. Management said production in the third and fourth quarters is expected to fall below second-quarter levels as its Arizona AMP-1 facility operates with one shift through year-end. Deliveries, however, are expected to exceed production as the company converts existing inventory into cash.

The company expects second-half deliveries to grow sequentially, broadly in line with typical seasonal improvement from the second to third quarter, though management said growth should be more moderate than in the prior-year period.

Customer Experience, Quality and Organization

Lucid created a Chief Customer Officer role and hired Billy Hayes to lead efforts to improve the ownership experience. The company plans to increase technicians and dedicated customer-support staff by 35% by year-end, while increasing mobile-service capacity by more than 20%.

Lucid said it expects investments in staffing, parts availability and service operations to reduce customer wait times by more than 30%. Napoli also said the company is tightening software-validation and release processes after identifying software as a common source of customer dissatisfaction.

During the quarter, the company said it improved software quality across the Gravity and Air models, focusing on infotainment stability, access control and over-the-air update reliability. Its Lucid UX 3.6 software release added hands-free drive assist along with other features and stability improvements.

On the organizational front, Napoli said Lucid has simplified its leadership structure, halving the number of direct reports to the CEO and establishing a more defined C-suite. The company also created a Chief Transformation Officer role, appointing Hugo Martinho to oversee a new business-process function intended to increase discipline and accountability.

Robotaxis, Saudi Factory and Midsize Platform

Lucid identified its partnership with Uber and Nuro on robotaxis as a key strategic project. Napoli said the program has an engineering fleet of nearly 100 vehicles operating in the San Francisco Bay Area and Houston. The company began delivering production-validation vehicles to Uber and Nuro last month from its Coolidge, Arizona, facility.

Lucid expects regular vehicle production for the project to begin in the fourth quarter, followed by a planned robotaxi launch in late 2026. Napoli said the company is tracking testing mileage, safety-related validation and certification milestones, while Nuro leads the software and platform components of the partnership.

The company also established Lucid Technologies, a new unit that will combine artificial intelligence, advanced driver-assistance systems and digital functions. Kay Stepper, previously head of Lucid’s ADAS and autonomy organization, will lead the business as president of Lucid Technologies and chief digital officer.

Meanwhile, Lucid expects its AMP-2 plant in Saudi Arabia to be ready for production in early 2027 and prepared to begin midsize production in the second half of that year. Manufacturing equipment is being installed and tested across stamping, body, paint and final assembly, according to Napoli. He said the factory’s readiness also depends on supplier localization and supporting infrastructure, though Lucid has contingency plans to import parts if suppliers’ local operations are delayed.

The company’s Cosmos vehicle, its first midsize-platform model, is in advanced testing and is expected to be the first vehicle produced at AMP-2. Napoli said Lucid will not provide a specific launch date until the program has completed required quality, certification and manufacturing validations.

Lucid did not provide formal financial guidance, saying its business review remains underway. The company plans to provide an update on its cash-improvement plan, liquidity, robotaxi program and AMP-2 readiness with third-quarter results in November, followed by 2027 guidance and midterm targets at year-end.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Lucid Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lucid Group wasn't on the list.

While Lucid Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here