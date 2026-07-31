Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.7222.

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LUCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price objective on Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lucky Strike Entertainment from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Lucky Strike Entertainment Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LUCK opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.62. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $342.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $353.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Lucky Strike Entertainment's dividend payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Lucky Strike Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,911,134 shares of the company's stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment by 52.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 481,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 306,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,518 shares of the company's stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

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