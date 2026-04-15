Luke Grant Acquires 6 Shares of IMI (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) insider Luke Grant bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,860 per share, for a total transaction of £171.60.

Luke Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Luke Grant bought 5 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,790 per share, for a total transaction of £139.50.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Luke Grant bought 5 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,854 per share, for a total transaction of £142.70.

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IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 2,838 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04. The firm has a market cap of £6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,750.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,567.86. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,657 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,848.

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 132.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 3,330 to GBX 3,100 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,690.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on IMI

About IMI

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

Further Reading

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