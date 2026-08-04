lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $154.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $148.54.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.86. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $225.98.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,223.25. This represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,093 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 9,695.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 204,424 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 202,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here