Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00 at Susquehanna

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $550.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the technology company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LITE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lumentum from $675.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $663.81.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $894.07 on Monday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $960.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $710.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,217,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,854,801 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $683,661,000 after purchasing an additional 291,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $521,563,000 after purchasing an additional 123,265 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after purchasing an additional 880,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $474,495,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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