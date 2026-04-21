Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 6.5% - Here's What Happened

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $832.18 and last traded at $836.92. Approximately 5,660,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,991,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $895.11.

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Trending Headlines about Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $1,100 and kept a Buy rating — a clear bullish signal that implies significant upside from current levels and likely supported buying interest. Read More.

Citigroup raised its price target to $1,100 and kept a Buy rating — a clear bullish signal that implies significant upside from current levels and likely supported buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Needham increased its target to $1,040 and maintained a Buy rating, another analyst upgrade that reinforces upward price expectations. Read More.

Needham increased its target to $1,040 and maintained a Buy rating, another analyst upgrade that reinforces upward price expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna doubled its target to $1,100 and kept a Positive/Buy stance — adds to the cluster of high PTs that can drive momentum and reposition sell‑side averages higher. Read More.

Susquehanna doubled its target to $1,100 and kept a Positive/Buy stance — adds to the cluster of high PTs that can drive momentum and reposition sell‑side averages higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/argu­ment pieces highlight a strategic shift: Lumentum is moving from a scarce-component supplier to a higher-content optical platform player (external laser source architecture), which could meaningfully increase revenue per unit and justify higher multiples. Read More.

Analyst/argu­ment pieces highlight a strategic shift: Lumentum is moving from a scarce-component supplier to a higher-content optical platform player (external laser source architecture), which could meaningfully increase revenue per unit and justify higher multiples. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry writeups frame Lumentum as a beneficiary of “light-based AI networking,” a thematic growth runway that can attract long-term investor interest beyond near-term optics cycles. Read More.

Industry writeups frame Lumentum as a beneficiary of “light-based AI networking,” a thematic growth runway that can attract long-term investor interest beyond near-term optics cycles. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting LITE’s momentum with the Russell 1000 Index highlights index/flow drivers (passive and quant rebalances) — can amplify moves but is not a fundamental endorsement. Read More.

Coverage noting LITE’s momentum with the Russell 1000 Index highlights index/flow drivers (passive and quant rebalances) — can amplify moves but is not a fundamental endorsement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $710 but kept an Equal‑Weight rating, which implies roughly downside versus current price — this is the most notable cautious/dissenting analyst voice and may cap upside or prompt some profit‑taking. Read More. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $675.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $757.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Lumentum Stock Down 6.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $716.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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