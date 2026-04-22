Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $1,100.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lumentum traded as high as $874.17 and last traded at $873.60. 4,605,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 5,966,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $836.92.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research cut Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Lumentum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lumentum from $675.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $757.25.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total transaction of $2,596,542.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,402.36. This represents a 44.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy ratings, lifting investor conviction (Citigroup to $1,100, Needham to $1,040, Susquehanna to $1,100, Morgan Stanley to $710). Those upgrades signal expectations for materially higher revenue/earnings from AI-driven optics demand and helped drive momentum. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy ratings, lifting investor conviction (Citigroup to $1,100, Needham to $1,040, Susquehanna to $1,100, Morgan Stanley to $710). Those upgrades signal expectations for materially higher revenue/earnings from AI-driven optics demand and helped drive momentum. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst narrative is shifting toward AI optics and explicit customer commitments (including links to Nvidia-related demand), raising fair‑value talk and investor expectations for multi‑year growth and pricing power. This is a core driver behind the rally. Read More.

Analyst narrative is shifting toward AI optics and explicit customer commitments (including links to Nvidia-related demand), raising fair‑value talk and investor expectations for multi‑year growth and pricing power. This is a core driver behind the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary: CEO said Lumentum is “sold out through 2027,” indicating severe backlog/higher visibility into revenue and capacity expansion needs — a bullish signal for near‑term top‑line growth and margin leverage. Read More.

Company commentary: CEO said Lumentum is “sold out through 2027,” indicating severe backlog/higher visibility into revenue and capacity expansion needs — a bullish signal for near‑term top‑line growth and margin leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry/strategy coverage (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Kalkine): research and commentary highlight Lumentum’s transition from telecom optics to higher‑content AI networking products and external laser platforms, suggesting higher revenue per unit and multi‑year secular tailwinds. Read More. Read More.

Industry/strategy coverage (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Kalkine): research and commentary highlight Lumentum’s transition from telecom optics to higher‑content AI networking products and external laser platforms, suggesting higher revenue per unit and multi‑year secular tailwinds. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst modeling updates: Northland Securities issued multi‑quarter EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2027), which give more granular forward estimates but are incremental versus the larger price‑target momentum. These estimates support higher forward earnings but are not a single catalyst on their own. Read More.

Analyst modeling updates: Northland Securities issued multi‑quarter EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2027), which give more granular forward estimates but are incremental versus the larger price‑target momentum. These estimates support higher forward earnings but are not a single catalyst on their own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: New inverse ETFs: Tradr announced first‑to‑market inverse ETFs on Lumentum, which could increase short/hedging flows and add trading volatility or downside pressure at times. This creates a potential headwind if short activity ramps. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $722.13 and its 200-day moving average is $451.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Lumentum's revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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