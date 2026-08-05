Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Down 2.7% - What's Next?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $824.00 and last traded at $826.26. 3,400,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,726,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $849.47.

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Lumentum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential U.S. ban on Chinese optical transceivers: Reports that the Federal Communications Commission is considering restrictions on new Chinese optical components for U.S. data centers are supporting Lumentum’s outlook. A ban could redirect hyperscaler demand toward Western suppliers such as Lumentum, particularly as AI clusters require 800G and 1.6T optical connectivity. Marvell, Corning, and Lumentum Stocks Surge on Report of China Import Ban

Reports that the Federal Communications Commission is considering restrictions on new Chinese optical components for U.S. data centers are supporting Lumentum’s outlook. A ban could redirect hyperscaler demand toward Western suppliers such as Lumentum, particularly as AI clusters require 800G and 1.6T optical connectivity. Positive Sentiment: Bullish AI-photonics growth narrative: Analysts and financial commentators continue to identify LITE as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, citing expanding optical portfolios, improving profitability and the potential for revenue growth exceeding 90% in early fiscal 2027. Lumentum: The AI Trade Isn't Dead, 90% Growth Could Prove It

Analysts and financial commentators continue to identify LITE as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, citing expanding optical portfolios, improving profitability and the potential for revenue growth exceeding 90% in early fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: Positive earnings expectations: Lumentum’s previous quarterly revenue increased approximately 90% year over year to $808.4 million, while EPS exceeded consensus estimates. Investors are looking ahead to next week’s report for evidence that AI-driven orders and margins remain on track. Lumentum Earnings Expected to Grow

Lumentum’s previous quarterly revenue increased approximately 90% year over year to $808.4 million, while EPS exceeded consensus estimates. Investors are looking ahead to next week’s report for evidence that AI-driven orders and margins remain on track. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition: Global Reliability & Quality executive Vincent Retort plans to retire in October but will remain a consultant for two years, allowing Lumentum to retain specialized expertise during its expansion. Lumentum Quietly Redefining Its Moat

Global Reliability & Quality executive Vincent Retort plans to retire in October but will remain a consultant for two years, allowing Lumentum to retain specialized expertise during its expansion. Negative Sentiment: Execution and valuation risks: A sudden supply shift away from China could create shortages because Western manufacturers may not have enough capacity to replace global volume quickly. In addition, LITE’s elevated valuation leaves the stock vulnerable to profit-taking or disappointment if earnings guidance does not match aggressive expectations.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $816.50 and a 200-day moving average of $745.94. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 153.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,144,206.45. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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