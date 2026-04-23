Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Down 3.1% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $831.92 and last traded at $846.89. Approximately 3,608,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,943,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $873.60.

Get Lumentum alerts: Sign Up

Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages lifted targets and forecasts — Needham raised its price target to $1,040, Susquehanna to $1,100, and Morgan Stanley also nudged its target higher; these upgrades support a bullish outlook on revenue and margin expansion. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Several brokerages lifted targets and forecasts — Needham raised its price target to $1,040, Susquehanna to $1,100, and Morgan Stanley also nudged its target higher; these upgrades support a bullish outlook on revenue and margin expansion. Read More. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities sharply increased FY2027 EPS estimates (from $10.69 to $14.59) and issued a string of higher quarterly forecasts — this materially raises sell-side earnings expectations and supports higher fair-value models.

Northland Securities sharply increased FY2027 EPS estimates (from $10.69 to $14.59) and issued a string of higher quarterly forecasts — this materially raises sell-side earnings expectations and supports higher fair-value models. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and sector research point to sustained, AI-driven optics demand — Lumentum says it's sold out through 2027 and analysts highlight Nvidia-related commitments and capacity expansion, underpinning revenue visibility. Read More.

Management commentary and sector research point to sustained, AI-driven optics demand — Lumentum says it's sold out through 2027 and analysts highlight Nvidia-related commitments and capacity expansion, underpinning revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Research coverage pieces emphasize Lumentum’s pivot to AI networking, record revenues and capacity buildouts — these narratives support a longer-term growth re-rating. Read More.

Research coverage pieces emphasize Lumentum’s pivot to AI networking, record revenues and capacity buildouts — these narratives support a longer-term growth re-rating. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro media mentions and broader market commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer’s “stocks that got away”) include peer comparisons but don’t directly change Lumentum’s fundamentals. Read More.

Macro media mentions and broader market commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer’s “stocks that got away”) include peer comparisons but don’t directly change Lumentum’s fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Tradr launched a first-to-market leveraged inverse ETF (Tradr 2X Short LITE Daily ETF — ticker LITZ) that seeks -200% daily exposure to LITE; the new product can increase short-side liquidity and day-to-day volatility, which can pressure the stock in the near term. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Lumentum from $750.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $757.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $728.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business's revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,812,934.31. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total value of $2,389,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,625.53. This trade represents a 66.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 687.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $221,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $1,278,000. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here