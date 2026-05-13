Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Up 3.8% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,062.10 and last traded at $1,030.37. Approximately 4,367,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,010,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $992.37.

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Trending Headlines about Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum is being lifted by the broader rally in optical and networking names, with investors betting that AI data-center buildouts will keep demand for its photonic components strong. Coherent Lumentum stocks continues surge: how high can the AI trade go

Lumentum is being lifted by the broader rally in optical and networking names, with investors betting that AI data-center buildouts will keep demand for its photonic components strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary says the AI networking trade remains hot, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep riding secular demand for high-speed optical interconnects. Coherent and Lumentum Stocks Rise as the AI Networking Trade Stays Hot

Wall Street commentary says the AI networking trade remains hot, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep riding secular demand for high-speed optical interconnects. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its EPS estimates for Lumentum, signaling higher expected profitability and adding to the bullish case for the stock. Northland Securities estimate updates for Lumentum

Northland Securities raised its EPS estimates for Lumentum, signaling higher expected profitability and adding to the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings strength, including a major revenue jump and guidance above expectations, continues to support the view that AI demand is translating into real financial results for Lumentum. Lumentum Stock Rises 6% After Q3 Earnings: Should You Hold or Fold?

Recent earnings strength, including a major revenue jump and guidance above expectations, continues to support the view that AI demand is translating into real financial results for Lumentum. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s powerful run has also led some investors to question valuation, with several articles noting that Lumentum may already be pricing in a lot of future growth.

The stock’s powerful run has also led some investors to question valuation, with several articles noting that Lumentum may already be pricing in a lot of future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by executives and directors may create some headline noise, but the sales were disclosed as part of pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and do not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Up 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $793.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,702,712.76. This trade represents a 46.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total value of $2,389,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,625.53. The trade was a 66.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,359 shares of company stock worth $53,062,952. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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