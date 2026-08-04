Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading 8.9% Higher - Here's What Happened

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) shares were up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $868.32 and last traded at $849.47. 6,593,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 5,744,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $779.89.

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Trending Headlines about Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bullish Mizuho outlook: Lumentum reportedly surged in premarket trading after Mizuho issued a highly positive statement, reinforcing optimism about the company’s recovery and exposure to artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Here’s why Nvidia-backed Lumentum stock is jumping today

Lumentum reportedly surged in premarket trading after Mizuho issued a highly positive statement, reinforcing optimism about the company’s recovery and exposure to artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Potential benefit from U.S. restrictions: Reports that the U.S. may restrict imports of Chinese data-center components lifted optical-networking stocks, including Lumentum. Such restrictions could reduce competition and improve demand prospects for U.S.-based suppliers. Marvell, Corning, and Lumentum Stocks Surge on Report of China Import Ban

Reports that the U.S. may restrict imports of Chinese data-center components lifted optical-networking stocks, including Lumentum. Such restrictions could reduce competition and improve demand prospects for U.S.-based suppliers. Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings expectations: Analysts and Zacks expect Lumentum’s upcoming quarterly report to show continued earnings growth and identify conditions that could support an earnings beat. Investors are likely positioning ahead of the release. Lumentum Earnings Expected to Grow

Analysts and Zacks expect Lumentum’s upcoming quarterly report to show continued earnings growth and identify conditions that could support an earnings beat. Investors are likely positioning ahead of the release. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure momentum: A recent analysis argues that demand from AI data centers is driving rapid growth, with improving profitability and free cash flow. The thesis anticipates revenue growth above 90% year over year in early fiscal 2027. Lumentum: The AI Trade Isn't Dead

A recent analysis argues that demand from AI data centers is driving rapid growth, with improving profitability and free cash flow. The thesis anticipates revenue growth above 90% year over year in early fiscal 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and volatility remain important risks: Lumentum has rebounded sharply from its recent low and trades at a very high earnings multiple. Although growth expectations are strong, the stock’s elevated valuation leaves it sensitive to disappointing guidance, earnings results, or changes in AI spending expectations.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $995.00 to $800.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $817.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $742.29.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total value of $1,416,113.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,984,558.72. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $2,372,473.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,144,206.45. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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