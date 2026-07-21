Luxfer (LXFR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Luxfer Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE LXFR opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.18 million, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Luxfer's dividend payout ratio is presently 236.36%.

Insider Activity at Luxfer

In other Luxfer news, Director Clive Snowdon sold 4,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $60,425.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,957.05. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple sold 4,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $60,350.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,446. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,368 shares of company stock valued at $321,588 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4,990.6% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,034 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Luxfer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 125.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Luxfer to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Luxfer from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on LXFR

About Luxfer

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer NYSE: LXFR, is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.

Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.

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