Luxfer (LXFR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Luxfer Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Luxfer's dividend payout ratio is presently 179.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,034 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LXFR. Wall Street Zen cut Luxfer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Luxfer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luxfer has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXFR

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer NYSE: LXFR, is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.

Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.

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