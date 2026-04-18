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Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Luxfer logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Luxfer from a "buy" to a "hold," joining other analysts' negative moves (Zacks cut to "strong sell") and leaving the stock with an average MarketBeat rating of "Reduce."
  • Luxfer shares opened at $12.92, trade in a 52-week range of $9.46–$16.02, and the company has a market capitalization of about $344 million with a P/E of 44.53.
  • Institutional investors own 90.82% of the stock, with several hedge funds and trusts recently initiating or adjusting small stakes in Luxfer.
  • Interested in Luxfer? Here are five stocks we like better.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luxfer presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on Luxfer

Luxfer Price Performance

NYSE LXFR opened at $12.92 on Friday. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.06 million, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer NYSE: LXFR, is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.

Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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