Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Lyell Immunopharma to announce earnings of ($2.0243) per share and revenue of $0.0050 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.00 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 794,858.12%. On average, analysts expect Lyell Immunopharma to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,545. Lyell Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 51.5% in the third quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 2,759,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,807,000 after purchasing an additional 938,438 shares during the period. GSK plc acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $46,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 336,378 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 443,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on Lyell Immunopharma and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lyell Immunopharma

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company's approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company's pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

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