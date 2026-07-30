Lyft (LYFT) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Lyft to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.8051 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 43.82%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lyft Trading Down 0.1%

LYFT opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 11,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,365.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 853,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,805,965. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 2,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $28,799.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $414,065.92. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 45,535 shares of company stock valued at $637,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lyft by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,217 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 763.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lyft by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,227 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Lyft from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Lyft from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.40.

Read Our Latest Report on LYFT

Key Stories Impacting Lyft

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

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