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LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
LyondellBasell Industries logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • UBS raised its price target for LyondellBasell Industries from $56 to $64 while maintaining a “neutral” rating, implying approximately 4.7% upside from the stock’s price at the time.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with the stock carrying an overall “Hold” rating and an average price target of $73; targets range from $48 to $80.
  • LyondellBasell reported quarterly EPS of $4.30, well above the $3.44 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $9.18 billion and increased 19.8% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8%

LYB traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $61.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,854,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.86. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 884 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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