LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.00.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8%

LYB traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $61.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,854,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.86. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 884 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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