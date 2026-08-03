LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $68.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.50.

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LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE LYB opened at $62.27 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 884 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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