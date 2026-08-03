LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.28.

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LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company's 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.86. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,544,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $586,486,000 after acquiring an additional 361,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,102,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $437,420,000 after buying an additional 399,130 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,843,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $426,242,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,159,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $396,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,971,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $388,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company's stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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