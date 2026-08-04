M-tron Industries (MPTI) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect M-tron Industries to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts expect M-tron Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get M-tron Industries alerts: Sign Up

M-tron Industries Trading Up 7.4%

MPTI traded up $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 50,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,504. The firm has a market cap of $387.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. M-tron Industries has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $104.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M-tron Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in M-tron Industries during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in M-tron Industries by 2,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in M-tron Industries by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised M-tron Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Freedom Capital cut M-tron Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on MPTI

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries, Inc (NYSE American: MPTI) is a designer and manufacturer of high‐performance electromechanical motion control and power transmission systems. The company specializes in the development of precision motors, digital servo controllers, and rotary electrical interfaces that enable smooth, reliable operation in demanding environments. Its core offerings include frameless torque motors, brushless DC motors, multi‐circuit slip ring assemblies, and custom motor/controller packages tailored to specific customer requirements.

These products serve a diverse array of end markets, including defense and aerospace, industrial automation, robotics, medical imaging, and energy generation.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider M-tron Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and M-tron Industries wasn't on the list.

While M-tron Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here