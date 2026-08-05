Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -2,266.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

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Macerich Price Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.07. Macerich has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $249.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Macerich

Here are the key news stories impacting Macerich this week:

Positive Sentiment: Macerich reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $0.35 per share , above the $0.33 consensus estimate and up from $0.32 a year earlier. Revenue of $249.7 million also exceeded the $239.8 million estimate. Macerich Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Macerich reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of , above the $0.33 consensus estimate and up from $0.32 a year earlier. Revenue of also exceeded the $239.8 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Operating trends improved as occupancy increased and expenses declined, supporting expectations for at least 3% growth in 2026 go-forward net operating income . Macerich Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat as Occupancy Rises and Expenses Decline

Operating trends improved as occupancy increased and expenses declined, supporting expectations for at least . Positive Sentiment: The REIT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share , payable September 28 to shareholders of record September 14. The indicated annualized yield is approximately 2.7%, which may support income-oriented investor interest.

The REIT declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 28 to shareholders of record September 14. The indicated annualized yield is approximately 2.7%, which may support income-oriented investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Management is targeting an additional $300 million to $400 million of property dispositions by year-end. Sales could help strengthen the balance sheet, although they may also reduce the company’s future asset base and cash-flow potential. Macerich Expects NOI Growth While Targeting More Dispositions

Management is targeting an additional by year-end. Sales could help strengthen the balance sheet, although they may also reduce the company’s future asset base and cash-flow potential. Negative Sentiment: Despite the FFO beat, Macerich continues to report negative GAAP profitability, with substantial leverage and a debt-to-equity ratio near 2.0. Investors may therefore remain cautious about financial risk and the sustainability of growth, helping explain the weaker share performance following the results.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company NYSE: MAC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich's core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

Further Reading

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