Mach Natural Resources (MNR) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Mach Natural Resources to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $377.8660 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $397.61 million. On average, analysts expect Mach Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts: Sign Up

Mach Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MNR stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Mach Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of -0.27.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.3%. This is a boost from Mach Natural Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Mach Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 332.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 120.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,814,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $7,630,000. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 270,833 shares of the company's stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 221,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MNR. Weiss Ratings lowered Mach Natural Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Mach Natural Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mach Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mach Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mach Natural Resources

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mach Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mach Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Mach Natural Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here