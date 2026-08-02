Macy's (NYSE:M) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Macy's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macy's in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy's presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.70.

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Macy's Stock Down 0.6%

Macy's stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.46. Macy's has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Macy's will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,309.99. This represents a 28.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,800. This trade represents a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy's

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Macy's in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy's by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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