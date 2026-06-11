Macy's (NYSE:M) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.6960, with a volume of 4960452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Macy's from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $22.00 target price on Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $20.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on M

Macy's Trading Up 7.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy's news, CEO Antony Spring sold 50,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $896,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,374.72. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 5,271 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $94,456.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $515,612.16. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 94,967 shares of company stock worth $1,705,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy's

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Macy's in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macy's by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Macy's by 41.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Macy's by 101.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company's stock.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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