Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Wells Fargo & Company

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get MDGL alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $649.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $587.00 to $578.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $542.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $687.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL opened at $551.25 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $286.44 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of -1.05. The company's fifty day moving average price is $516.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $311.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $301.05 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The business's revenue was up 126.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $2,928,730.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,347,411.60. The trade was a 20.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David Soergel sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.74, for a total transaction of $516,561.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,973,759.42. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,843,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $142,555,000 after purchasing an additional 142,653 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here