Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) Releases Earnings Results

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Magnera had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%.

Get Magnera alerts: Sign Up

Magnera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAGN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. 319,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,504. The stock has a market cap of $486.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Magnera has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAGN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnera by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,834 shares of the company's stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Magnera by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the company's stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Magnera from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnera from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magnera from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnera presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Magnera

About Magnera

Magnera's purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera's solutions propel our customers' goals forward and solve end-users' problems, every day.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Magnera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magnera wasn't on the list.

While Magnera currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here