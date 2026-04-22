Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 323,452 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 323,452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $38,251,433.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 279,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,369.14. This represents a 53.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 319,835 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $37,526,240.55.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 2,604,094 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $309,027,834.98.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 422,762 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $50,169,166.54.

On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10.

On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 228,045 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $26,977,723.50.

On Friday, April 17th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 203,356 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $24,168,860.60.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV stock traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,791,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,700,368. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong top-line growth supports bullish thesis: CoreWeave reported calendar-quarter revenue that grew roughly 110% year-over-year, underpinning investor enthusiasm for its GPU/AI-cloud demand and helping momentum in the stock. (Background)

Strong top-line growth supports bullish thesis: CoreWeave reported calendar-quarter revenue that grew roughly 110% year-over-year, underpinning investor enthusiasm for its GPU/AI-cloud demand and helping momentum in the stock. (Background) Neutral Sentiment: Company is planning large debt and capital raises — market is treating the funding as growth-capital for expansion even though it increases leverage; that ambiguity can drive volatility and explain why shares are up despite added debt. CoreWeave Is Issuing Billions in Debt but Shares Are Up 64%. What’s Going on With CRWV Stock?

Company is planning large debt and capital raises — market is treating the funding as growth-capital for expansion even though it increases leverage; that ambiguity can drive volatility and explain why shares are up despite added debt. Negative Sentiment: Multiple large insider and major-holder sales were disclosed this week — Magnetar Financial reported a >50% cut in its position after selling ~323k and ~320k shares on Apr 20–21 (SEC filing). Large executive sales under Rule 10b5‑1 (including Brian M. Venturo selling 1,125,000 shares and other filings for Brannin McBee) increase supply and are typically viewed negatively even if pre‑arranged. Magnetar SEC filing McBee Form 4 Venturo Form 4

Multiple large insider and major-holder sales were disclosed this week — Magnetar Financial reported a >50% cut in its position after selling ~323k and ~320k shares on Apr 20–21 (SEC filing). Large executive sales under Rule 10b5‑1 (including Brian M. Venturo selling 1,125,000 shares and other filings for Brannin McBee) increase supply and are typically viewed negatively even if pre‑arranged. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market caution ahead of upcoming earnings — some analysts (e.g., Seeking Alpha preview) flag risks around margins, cash burn and execution, which can limit upside and increase short‑term selling pressure ahead of results. CoreWeave: I'm Turning Cautious Ahead Of Earnings (Preview)

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.16.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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