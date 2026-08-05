Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Magnite's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Magnite reported a strong Q2, with Contribution ex-TAC of $190 million, up 17% year over year and approximately $10 million above consensus; adjusted EBITDA rose 30% to $71 million, producing a 37% margin.

Magnite reported a strong Q2, with Contribution ex-TAC of $190 million, up 17% year over year and approximately $10 million above consensus; adjusted EBITDA rose 30% to $71 million, producing a 37% margin. Positive Sentiment: CTV Contribution ex-TAC grew 36% to $97 million, driven by broad-based adoption of programmatic advertising, international expansion, and strength across major media owners; the company expects CTV growth of 29%–32% in Q3.

CTV Contribution ex-TAC grew 36% to $97 million, driven by broad-based adoption of programmatic advertising, international expansion, and strength across major media owners; the company expects CTV growth of 29%–32% in Q3. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook, now projecting Contribution ex-TAC growth of 13%–14%, adjusted EBITDA growth above 20%, margins of at least 37%, and free-cash-flow growth in the high-40% range.

Management raised its full-year outlook, now projecting Contribution ex-TAC growth of 13%–14%, adjusted EBITDA growth above 20%, margins of at least 37%, and free-cash-flow growth in the high-40% range. Positive Sentiment: The company ended Q2 with $333 million in cash and 0.1x net leverage, while repurchasing or withholding approximately $28 million of shares during the quarter and retaining $165 million under its authorization.

The company ended Q2 with $333 million in cash and 0.1x net leverage, while repurchasing or withholding approximately $28 million of shares during the quarter and retaining $165 million under its authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Magnite is investing in AI agents and Magnite Orchestration as infrastructure for automated advertising, but adoption remains early: current agentic transactions total only a few million dollars and management does not expect a material near-term financial impact.

Get Magnite alerts: Sign Up

Magnite Stock Down 0.9%

MGNI traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 2,367,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,823. Magnite has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

Magnite News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Magnite this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Revenue increased 11% year over year to $192.8 million, while non-GAAP EPS was $0.26 versus consensus estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Contribution ex-TAC reached $189.6 million, above the company’s $177 million-$181 million target range. Magnite Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue increased 11% year over year to $192.8 million, while non-GAAP EPS was $0.26 versus consensus estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Contribution ex-TAC reached $189.6 million, above the company’s $177 million-$181 million target range. Positive Sentiment: CTV remained the primary growth engine. CTV contribution ex-TAC rose 36% year over year to $97.1 million, beating guidance of $90 million-$92 million. DV+ also returned to growth, increasing 2% to $92.5 million, suggesting broader stabilization across Magnite’s advertising platform. Magnite Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

CTV contribution ex-TAC rose 36% year over year to $97.1 million, beating guidance of $90 million-$92 million. DV+ also returned to growth, increasing 2% to $92.5 million, suggesting broader stabilization across Magnite’s advertising platform. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved substantially. Adjusted EBITDA grew 30% to $70.6 million, with the margin expanding to 37% from 34% a year earlier. Net income increased to $19.4 million from $11.1 million, and operating cash flow was $57.4 million. Magnite Earnings Report

Adjusted EBITDA grew 30% to $70.6 million, with the margin expanding to 37% from 34% a year earlier. Net income increased to $19.4 million from $11.1 million, and operating cash flow was $57.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. Magnite now expects contribution ex-TAC growth of 13%-14%, adjusted EBITDA growth above 20%, an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 37% and free-cash-flow growth in the high-40% range. Third-quarter contribution ex-TAC guidance of $188 million-$192 million is also above the roughly $185 million consensus estimate. Magnite Raises Full-Year 2026 Outlook

Magnite now expects contribution ex-TAC growth of 13%-14%, adjusted EBITDA growth above 20%, an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 37% and free-cash-flow growth in the high-40% range. Third-quarter contribution ex-TAC guidance of $188 million-$192 million is also above the roughly $185 million consensus estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Some financial-data reports described the quarter as a revenue-estimate miss, reflecting differences in revenue versus contribution ex-TAC estimates. However, the company’s reported revenue and core operating metrics exceeded the estimates cited in its earnings release, making the outlook upgrade the more important investor takeaway. Magnite Q2 Revenue Estimates Report

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other Magnite news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 19,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $404,469.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 354,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,450,529.43. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 403,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,859,943. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 491,639 shares of company stock worth $8,676,734 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,473,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,629,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,689 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $38,695,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $5,056,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Magnite from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Magnite

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc NASDAQ: MGNI operates as an independent sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers and digital media owners to monetize their inventory through programmatic advertising. Formed in 2020 through the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria, Magnite combines technologies for desktop, mobile, connected television (CTV) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad exchanges. The company provides an end-to-end solution designed to help media owners optimize yield across open marketplaces, private marketplaces and programmatic guaranteed deals.

At the core of Magnite's offering is its supply-side platform (SSP), which connects publishers' ad impressions to demand-side platforms (DSPs) through real-time bidding (RTB).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Magnite, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magnite wasn't on the list.

While Magnite currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here