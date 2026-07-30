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Main Street Capital (MAIN) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Main Street Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Main Street Capital is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on Thursday, August 6. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.958 per share and revenue of $144.6 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 7.
  • The company previously reported $0.93 in quarterly EPS, missing the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $73.44 million was below expectations of $145.23 million.
  • Main Street Capital declared a monthly dividend of $0.265 per share, representing a 5.8% annualized yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $59.33, compared with shares recently trading at $54.37.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.9580 per share and revenue of $144.5870 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 74.86%. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Main Street Capital's payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Main Street Capital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $353,315.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,148,650.05. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5,416.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1,740.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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