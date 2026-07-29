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Man Group (LON:EMG) Given "Buy" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Man Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies reiterated its “Buy” rating on Man Group and set a GBX 345 price target, implying approximately 10.2% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment is more cautious overall: Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold,” Citigroup maintained a “Neutral” rating, and MarketBeat reports a consensus “Hold” rating with an average target of GBX 304.75.
  • Man Group shares rose 2.2% to open at GBX 313, while insiders recently bought shares and company insiders collectively own 7.72% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Man Group.

Man Group (LON:EMG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 345 target price on the investment management company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Man Group to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 295 to GBX 310 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 325 to GBX 335 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 304.75.

Get Our Latest Report on EMG

Man Group Trading Up 2.2%

LON:EMG opened at GBX 313 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.07. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 154.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 327.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laurie Fitch purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 285 per share, for a total transaction of £42,750. Also, insider Colin Bell acquired 18,050 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 276 per share, with a total value of £49,818. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company's stock.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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