Man Group (LON:EMG) Given "Buy" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Man Group (LON:EMG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 345 target price on the investment management company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Man Group to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 295 to GBX 310 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 325 to GBX 335 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 304.75.

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Man Group Trading Up 2.2%

LON:EMG opened at GBX 313 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.07. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 154.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 327.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laurie Fitch purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 285 per share, for a total transaction of £42,750. Also, insider Colin Bell acquired 18,050 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 276 per share, with a total value of £49,818. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company's stock.

Man Group Company Profile

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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