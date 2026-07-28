Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 327.20 and last traded at GBX 323.40, with a volume of 8329019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 280 price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Man Group to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 295 to GBX 310 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 to GBX 285 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 271.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Man Group

Man Group Stock Up 5.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Man Group

In other news, insider Colin Bell acquired 18,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 per share, for a total transaction of £49,818. Also, insider Laurie Fitch acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 285 per share, for a total transaction of £42,750. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Man Group

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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