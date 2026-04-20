Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 285 at Citigroup

Man Group (LON:EMG - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 290 to GBX 285 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the investment management company's stock. Citigroup's price target suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the company's current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 240 to GBX 280 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 256.

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Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 259.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.33. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 153.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 281.

Insider Buying and Selling at Man Group

In related news, insider Anne Wade bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 243 per share, with a total value of £14,580. Also, insider Robyn Grew sold 210,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256, for a total value of £538,273.28. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Man Group Company Profile

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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