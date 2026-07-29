Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Man Group (LON:EMG - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 310 to GBX 330 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the investment management company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 345 price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 325 to GBX 335 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 304.75.

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Man Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 313 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 154.25 and a 1 year high of GBX 327.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 293.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Man Group

In other news, insider Laurie Fitch purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 285 per share, with a total value of £42,750. Also, insider Colin Bell acquired 18,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 276 per share, with a total value of £49,818. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company's stock.

Man Group Company Profile

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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