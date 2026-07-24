Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $22.41. Manchester United shares last traded at $22.3390, with a volume of 237,436 shares.

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More Manchester United News

Here are the key news stories impacting Manchester United this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MANU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Manchester United from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Manchester United from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANU

Manchester United Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $250.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Manchester United by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Manchester United by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,852 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Manchester United by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,916 shares of the company's stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc is a global sports and entertainment company best known for its ownership and operation of Manchester United Football Club, one of the most prominent professional football clubs in the world. The company's core activities include the organization and promotion of competitive football matches, management of club facilities such as Old Trafford stadium, and the development of youth and academy programs. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: MANU, Manchester United plc leverages its status to expand commercial partnerships and broaden its international footprint.

The company's revenue streams are diversified across matchday operations, broadcast rights, commercial partnerships, and licensing and merchandising.

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