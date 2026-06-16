Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.4545.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

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Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.61. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $119.06 and a 52 week high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,264,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,241 shares of the software maker's stock worth $447,182,000 after buying an additional 671,589 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock worth $574,334,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 479.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 454,095 shares of the software maker's stock worth $60,449,000 after purchasing an additional 375,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 76.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 707,742 shares of the software maker's stock worth $145,073,000 after purchasing an additional 306,516 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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