Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $208.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock's previous close.

MANH has been the subject of several other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.64.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.51. The stock had a trading volume of 769,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,498. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $119.06 and a one year high of $247.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — revenue $282.2M (up 7.4% YoY) and EPS $1.24 vs. street ~$1.10; company raised FY2026 guidance to $5.29–$5.37 EPS and revenue guidance to roughly $1.147B–$1.157B, citing strong cloud growth and backlog. Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter Results

Q1 results beat consensus — revenue $282.2M (up 7.4% YoY) and EPS $1.24 vs. street ~$1.10; company raised FY2026 guidance to $5.29–$5.37 EPS and revenue guidance to roughly $1.147B–$1.157B, citing strong cloud growth and backlog. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $186 and reiterated an “outperform” rating, providing additional analyst support for upside. Baird Price Target Note

Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $186 and reiterated an “outperform” rating, providing additional analyst support for upside. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson and Stifel cut their price targets (DA Davidson: $240→$200; Stifel: $225→$200) but kept “buy” ratings — still signaling material upside from current levels despite the trims. Analyst Price Target Adjustments

DA Davidson and Stifel cut their price targets (DA Davidson: $240→$200; Stifel: $225→$200) but kept “buy” ratings — still signaling material upside from current levels despite the trims. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and transcripts are available (call highlights emphasize cloud revenue and RPO targets), useful for investors evaluating whether cloud growth can sustain the upgraded outlook. Earnings Call Highlights / Transcript

Full earnings materials and transcripts are available (call highlights emphasize cloud revenue and RPO targets), useful for investors evaluating whether cloud growth can sustain the upgraded outlook. Negative Sentiment: The Schall Law Firm launched a shareholder investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by Manhattan’s board/management, introducing litigation and governance risk that could pressure sentiment. Schall Law Firm Investigation Notice

The Schall Law Firm launched a shareholder investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by Manhattan’s board/management, introducing litigation and governance risk that could pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Third‑party summaries flagged mixed underlying metrics: while revenue and cash flow improved, net income showed pressure and a recent insider sale was disclosed — items investors may watch for margin and governance implications. Third‑party Financial Summary

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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