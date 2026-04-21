Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $13.13. Manitowoc shares last traded at $12.9150, with a volume of 139,157 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Manitowoc from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Manitowoc from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Trading Down 0.7%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $463.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.00 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.32%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Manitowoc has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 19.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,452 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 26.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,121 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,336 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,140 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 49.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 120,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company's stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc NYSE: MTW is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company's product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

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